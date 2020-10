HYDERABAD

22 October 2020 01:00 IST

Former Home Minister and MLC Nayani Narasimha Reddy died while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad just past midnight. Mr. Reddy had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 28 but it turned out negative in subsequent test. Following infection of his lungs, he was admitted to hospital.

Advertising

Advertising