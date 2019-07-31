Naxalite killed in exchange of fire in Telangana

A naxalite is believed to have been killed and two others captured in an exchange of fire with the police at Rollagadda forest area in Gundala mandal early on July 31.

Police sources said the face-off took place during a combing operation in an interior forest area in Gundala mandal abutting the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

The police reportedly recovered the body of a slain cadre at the encounter site after the cessation of the exchange of fire. He is suspected to be a member of the underground squad of the CPI (ML-ND) faction, sources added.

When contacted, Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the police personnel were still scouring the forest area where the exchange of fire took place. The identity of the dead cadre could not be established immediately, he said, adding that a self-loading rifle was recovered from the site.

There were specific intelligence inputs on the movement of armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) as well as other factions in the forest areas straddling the inter-district borders, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement the CPI (ML-New Democracy) State Joint Secretary P. Ranga Rao alleged that the police picked up two cadres of the outfit from Dubbagudem early in the day.