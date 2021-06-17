Navodaya student bags 7th rank in AIIMS exam

Dr. Manda Goveen

HYDERABAD

17 June 2021 22:58 IST

A post-graduate from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Manda Goveen, 29, secured all India seventh rank in Doctor of Medicine (DM) Neurology course at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. A native of Babanagar village, Bheemgal, Nizamabad, he pursued schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the district.

Dr. Goveen completed MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, and PG in General Medicine from NIMS.

He gave the AIIMS super speciality test in April of this year and the results were announced on June 15.

The PG General Medicine student who was in the core of COVID-19 services throughout first and second wave has used the skills gained in treating the patients in his native village, Babanagar, which is very backward.

Dr. Goveen attended COVID-19 patients in his village through video consultation. Since there were delays in getting tested, he offered treatment based on the symptoms reported.