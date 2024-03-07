GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naveen Kumar Reddy is BRS candidate for MLC elections

March 07, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) has nominated N. Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party’s candidate for the bypoll to Mahabubnagar local bodies constituency.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) has nominated N. Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party’s candidate for the bypoll to Mahabubnagar local bodies constituency. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has nominated N. Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party candidate for the bypoll to Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency scheduled to be held on March 28.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Mr. Naveen Reddy’s name and the party is confident of winning it easily given the numbers in its favour in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The last date for submission of nominations is March 11 while the polling will be held on March 28 and the counting of votes and the announcement of results on April 2.

The bypoll is necessitated with the sitting MLC from the local bodies Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigning and contesting as Congress candidate from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections. Mr. Reddy won the seat and entered the Assembly.

The BRS is quite comfortable with the numbers loaded in its favour. The 14 Assembly constituencies under the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies Constituency for the Legislative Council have 1,445 voters including MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councillors and ex-officio members. The BRS has 850 elected representatives out of these 1,445 voters. Congress party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to announce their candidates or the intention to contest.

