Naval Cadet trainees laud Buddhavanam

July 10, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

A group of 85 Naval Cadet trainees visited Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar on Sunday and were impressed with the project.

The trainees visited Buddhavanam after participating in a one-day Naval training camp in Nagarjunasagar reservoir, organised jointly by the NCC Directorates of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam Project, the trainees are briefed on the various segments of the Buddhavanam heritage theme park and meditated at the Mahastupa, after which they had a detailed look at the art and sculptures of the project.

