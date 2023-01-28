Nature lovers join hands for wildlife conservation

January 28, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nature lovers, wildlife conservationists and NGO members formally launched the Nizamabad Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS), which is expected to usher in a new chapter for the district. Joining the efforts were founders of Deshpande Foundation, Gururaj and Jaishree Deshpande.

Jaishree Deshpande, who is also the sister of Infosys Foundation chief Sudha Murty, along with philanthropist Raju Reddy, and industrialists Mahesh Bigala and Hiten Bhimani have joined hands for what they feel is a “noble cause” and “the need of the hour”.

Not surprisingly, wildlife photographer K.Santhosh Kumar, who showcased Nizamabad’s abundance in flora and fauna, especially his blackbuck photos and videos to the outside world, will play a key role in the whole effort.

Some of the primary objectives of NEWS include developing and promoting sound stewardship of wildlife resources and environments upon which wildlife and humans depend, undertaking an active role in preventing human-induced environmental degradation, increasing awareness and appreciation of wildlife values, and seeking the highest standards in all activities related to wildlife protection.