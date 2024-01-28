Nature camp organised by TSFDC

January 28, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tent pitching, night trekking, bonfire, and a bird walk were part of the nature camp organised by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur on January 26 and 27.

A total of 20 enthusiasts participated in the camp which started at 3 p.m. on Friday. All the participants assembled in the park where the Forest Range Officer L. Srinivas and Projects Manager, Eco Tourism, K. Suman briefed them about the schedule, and dos and don’ts.

Executive Director, Eco Tourism, TSFDC, Ranjeet Nayak attended the closing ceremony on Saturday, and said soon, the nature camps will be organised every weekend at Chilkur and other parks of the corporation.

