GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nature camp organised by TSFDC

January 28, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tent pitching, night trekking, bonfire, and a bird walk were part of the nature camp organised by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur on January 26 and 27.

A total of 20 enthusiasts participated in the camp which started at 3 p.m. on Friday. All the participants assembled in the park where the Forest Range Officer L. Srinivas and Projects Manager, Eco Tourism, K. Suman briefed them about the schedule, and dos and don’ts.

Executive Director, Eco Tourism, TSFDC, Ranjeet Nayak attended the closing ceremony on Saturday, and said soon, the nature camps will be organised every weekend at Chilkur and other parks of the corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.