Nature camp organised at Forest Trek Park in Chilkur 

Published - June 09, 2024 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A green bee-eater photographed during a nature camp event held at Forest Trek Park in Chilkur.

The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation, in collaboration with Wandering Bee Holidays, organised a nature camp at Forest Trek Park, Chilkur, from 4 p.m. on June 8 to 10 a.m. on June 9.

The camp saw the participation of 24 nature enthusiasts, who engaged in various activities, including birdwatching, wherein 18 species of birds were spotted. Eco-Tourism FRO L. Srinivas and project manager, Eco-Tourism, Kalyanapu Suman, briefed the participants on the schedule and guidelines for the camp.

The camp featured river crossing, valley crossing and climbing events. The organisers announced that similar nature camps would be held weekly and encouraged interested individuals to contact executive director, Eco-Tourism, Ranjith Naik for more information at 9493549399 or 93463 64583.

