National Workshop at GITAM on radiochemistry

GITAM School of Science will organise a five-day national workshop on ‘Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes’ at its Hyderabad campus from April 4 to 8 in association with Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists & Allied Scientists (IANCAS).

According to workshop coordinators Dr. T. Vishwam and Dr. N. K. Katari, the workshop is aimed at providing a forum for mutual interaction amongst faculty members and scientists from various educational institutions and research organisations. Eminent scientists and specialists in topics related to nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics, nuclear reactor, production and application of radioisotopes, health and safety aspects will be the resource persons of the workshop. A special session will also be held on research funding opportunities in basic and nuclear sciences. The certificate to be issued by IANCAS-GITAM is recognised as a short-term course.

The scientific programmes like introduction to radioactivity and decay, nuclear structure and stability, introduction of radiation with matter and experimental work like- GM Counter: Plateau, Dead time & Statistics; Nal (T1) Detector: Calibration, Dead time & resolution and Separation: U/Th Separation will be held during this five-day workshop.