National tsunami mock to be organised in coastal States

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), in coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is organising a National Tsunami Mock Exercise on November 5 (Tuesday).

A mock scenario simulating a 9.3 magnitude earthquake in Northern Sumatra, Indonesia (where the 2004 Tsunami occurred), followed by an ocean-wide tsunami, in which a simulated wave will hit all coastal states of India will be taken up between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m., said INCOIS director T.M. Balakrishnan Nair in a press release on Monday.

INCOIS will generate and issue seven tsunami bulletins to its registered contacts through email, fax, SMS as well as web while ensuring the public is not inadvertently alarmed. The event coincides with World Tsunami Awareness Day, and all disaster management authorities of coastal States and union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Diu and Daman and Gujarat, the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force personnel from critical installations such as nuclear power plants, ports and harbours will participate in the exercise.

“These exercises will provide a great opportunity for all stakeholders to test their tsunami warning procedures, standard operating procedures and enhance public awareness and preparedness. It will help us identify and fix any gaps in warning chains and be fully prepared for future events” said the director.

The 10-member advisory council of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Disaster and Climate Preparedness will also visit the designated tsunami-ready village Narsinghpatana of Puri district in Odisha and witness the mock exercise, added a release.