National Science Week at ICMR-NIN from Feb. 22

ICMR-NIN to organise displays, posters and live demonstrations for students and common public

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will be one of 75 centres chosen from across the country to host the National Science Week Festival from February 22-28. National Science Day, when Sir C.V. Raman discovered the ‘Raman Effect’ in 1928, will be celebrated on February 28.

Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body under the Department of Science and Technology, is managing the festival under its flagship programme, Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE).

ICMR-NIN will organise displays, posters and live demonstrations for the benefit of students and common public by reputed science institutes from DRDO, CSIR, ICMR, ISRO, DAE MoES. In addition, a book fair will have national-level book houses showcase several titles related to science, innovations, biographies of scientists and India’s freedom struggle.

“We are very happy that our institute has been bestowed with the responsibility of organising the Science Week Festival here. We are welcoming students from both rural and urban areas to witness and understand the science and technology accomplishments of the country,” said organising secretary and scientist G Bhanuprakash Reddy.

The festival is being organised as part of the 75th year of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is being led by the Ministry of Culture and the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, said a press release.