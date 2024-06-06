GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National sailing championship inaugurated

Published - June 06, 2024 11:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Sailors participating in opening ceremony of Corps of EME Sailing Regatta 2024, at Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Sailors participating in opening ceremony of Corps of EME Sailing Regatta 2024, at Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Comdt MCEME., and Col Comdt Corps of EME, Commodore of EME Sailing Association, inaugurated the National Sailing Championship at Hussainsagar here on Thursday.

This prestigious event brings together sailors from various units of the Indian Army showcasing their dedication, training, and competitive spirit. The championship also serves as a platform to select talented sailors for further training at Army Yachting Node and participation in national and international events.

Lt. Gen. Neeraj Varshney highlighted the role of sailing in building teamwork, strategic thinking, and perseverance, which are essential qualities for service personnel. The EME Sailing Association boasts a rich history of excellence in sailing, with notable achievements including Maj. Basith’s participation in the Munich Olympics and Arjuna Awardee Rajesh Chaudhary’s medals in Asian Games.

Recently, Hav. Ebad Ali of Corps of EME, who trained under the aegis of EME Sailing Association, secured a bronze medal in windsurfing at Paris Olympics adding to the EME SA proud legacy. The event promises thrilling races and an inspiring display of skill and sportsmanship. We extend our best wishes to all the participants and look forward to an exciting competition.

