National party only out of frustration: BJP leader

Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s launch of a new national party is because of his frustration of having realised that he will be out of power after the 2023 Assembly elections. He deceived people with his hollow promises on every front and now people were determined to throw out TRS government, claimed the party leader on Thursday.

He observed that there were no takers for KCR’s new party and people had become aware of his appeasement politics. People of the country had confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said and criticised the distribution of chicken and liquor by a TRS leader to celebrate the occasion and wondered about the message being conveyed to people with such actions.