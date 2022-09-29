National party announcement likely on Dasara

The Hindu Bureau hyderabad
September 29, 2022 21:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As committed earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce a new party at the national level on October 5 (Dasara) to take his fight against BJP pan-India.

That day, sources said, Mr. Rao would preside over a meeting of the legislature and parliamentary parties and they would adopt resolutions seeking launch of the new party, followed by a meeting of the TRS executive to endorse the decision. Later, at an auspicious time the same day, Mr. Rao was expected to announce the party.

It may be recalled that Mr. Rao had recently expressed his resolve to float the party with former Karnataka and Gujarat Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Shanker Singh Waghela respectively when they met him here. Prior to that, the district presidents of TRS had adopted a resolution urging Mr. Rao to enter national politics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Mr. Reddy would offer prayers at the temple of Yadagirigutta apparently to take divine blessings for the success of the new innings in his political career. He would visit Warangal on Saturday to open the new hospital of a senior TRS leaders but his public meeting in connection with the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hospital here on Sunday (Gandhi Jayanti) assumed significance as it was likely that, then, he would spell out his future plan steering the new party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Before Dasara, Mr. Rao was scheduled to visit the Lord Venkateswara temple at Konaipalli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app