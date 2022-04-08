National media raising irrelevant issues: Pawan Khera

Congress national spokesman Pawan Khera and TPCC president Revanth Reddy addressing the media in Hyderabad on Friday

April 08, 2022 22:07 IST

National spokesperson of Congress, Pawan Khera has blamed the media, particularly the national media that was raising irrelevant issues to divert the people’s attention from serious issues like the unprecedented fuel price hikes and the rising prices of essential commodities hitting the common man badly.

At a press conference here, he claimed it was unfortunate that a major section of the media had colluded with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was failing the nation by creating religious and divisive narratives to mask the real issues.

Mr. Khera, who was in Hyderabad as part of the party’s campaign to highlight serious issues like fuel prices and the farmers not getting remunerative prices, rejected the argument that Congress was not doing enough in its duty to expose the government. He said it was Rahul Gandhi who had come out on the streets on all fuel prices and other failures of the government but the media was busy promoting Mr. Modi forgetting its basic responsibility.

He said the BJP government at the Centre and TRS here had become insensitive to people’s woes and the agony they are going through due to the price rise on everything even as they were slowly recovering from the havoc caused by the pandemic. “Instead of supporting people in these distressed times both the governments are looting increasing fuel and power charges and burdening people with additional taxes,” he said.

Mr. Khera praised the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy for the way he was hitting the streets when the state government had become immune to the problems of paddy farmers. “Congress leaders in other states need to pick up some lessons from the way the Telangana Congress is fighting,” he said adding the regional media was quite fair in covering the opposition parties, unlike the national media.