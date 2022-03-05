National Lok Adalat on March 12

Telangana State Legal Services Authority, with directions from its national body, will hold Lok Adalat across all the courts in the State on March 12, Saturday.

All civil cases and compoundable criminal cases, which are pre-litigation and pending litigation, will qualify for the out-of-court resolution mechanism.

The service is free of any cost. If court fee for pending cases exists, it will be refunded in the event of settlement of the case through the Adalat and provided no appeal lies against the award passed.

Member secretary of the SLSA S. Goverdhan Reddy also informed that parties involved could participate in the Adalat in-person or through virtual mode.

The venue for physical sessions will be the Nyaya Seva Sadans at district court complexes. Persons willing to settle their cases may approach Chairman, District Legal Services Authority in the respective districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Authority.