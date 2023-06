June 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National Lok Adalat (NLA) will be held on the first floor of Triveni complex in Abids, Hyderabad, from 10 a.m. on Saturday to resolve disputes and settle cases pending before the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) 1 and DRT 2. Interested parties can participate in the NLA, a press release from Union Ministry of Finance said.

