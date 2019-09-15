Adilabad courts stood first in the State in terms of settlement of cases during National Lok Adalat held on Saturday. As many as 1,872 cases including 1,807 pending cases were settled.

District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini on Saturday suo moto registered a pre-litigation case taking cognisance of the plight of an 80-year-old destitute woman Sayamma who used to seek alms at Sanjaynagar in the town. She facilitated in getting her the disabled pension and a ration card besides a tricycle. The District Judge handed over the tricycle and the relevant cards during the National Lok Adalat held here. The event drew good response from litigants and the judges sat through a marathon session extending beyond 10 hours.

Additional DJ C. Srinivasa Rao, Senior Civil Judge Uday Bhaskar Rao, Junior Civil Judge P. B. Kiran Kumar and Bat Association president Mohan Singh were present.

At Asifabad, 125 cases were settled during the Lok Adalat. ADJ R. Narayana Babu and Additional Junior Civil Judge K. Suresh presided.