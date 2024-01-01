ADVERTISEMENT

National Lok Adalat disposes of 3,49,512 cases in Telangana

January 01, 2024 07:37 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Hyderabad

These cases pertain to FIR, disaster management e-petty cases, other e-petty cases and cases that are connected to the Motor Vehicle Act and include drunken driving cases

The Hindu Bureau

The National Lok Adalat that was held on December 30 disposed of as many as 3,49,512 cases from across the State.

These cases pertain to FIR, disaster management e-petty cases, other e-petty cases and cases that are connected to the Motor Vehicle Act and include drunken driving cases. Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates recorded the highest number of disposals with 89,909 cases, 48,138 cases and 30,969 cases respectively. These were followed by Ramagundam with 21,505 cases, Nalgonda with 19,715 and Suryapet with 15,505 cases.

A total of four National Lok Adalat sessions, including the one on December 30, were held in 2023, with a total number of cases being disposed of, standing at 11,92,736.

