National-level college tech fest concludes in Warangal

February 03, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The valedictory ceremony of the national-level student technical symposium, ‘SUMSHODHINI’23’, was held at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science-Warangal (KITSW) on Saturday.

Nine engineering departments conducted workshops at the event, said KITSW principal K. Ashoka Reddy. Former MP V. Lakshmikantha Rao lauded students’ achievements. CTO of Ditto Security Ajinkya Lohakare spoke on generative AI and open AI API integration and emphasised the importance of cyber security skills.

Festival convenor V. Shankar said over 50 technical events, including paper presentations and a project expo, were organised, fostering a startup culture. Certificates were distributed to over 5,000 participants.

