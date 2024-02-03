National Institute of Technology hosts agri-horti workshop in Warangal

February 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

To foster rural development, National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Saturday organised a half-day workshop titled ‘AGRI-HORTI’ under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Addressing a gathering, guest speaker Jyoti Prakash Mohanty emphasised the transformative role that the UBA can play in reshaping rural India. He highlighted the significant contributions of self-help groups (SHG) in boosting the morale of women in rural areas. Dr. Mohanty urged institutes affiliated with the UBA to actively engage with rural communities and contribute to solving their challenges, particularly in sectors like agriculture.

