ADVERTISEMENT

National Institute of Technology hosts agri-horti workshop in Warangal

February 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

To foster rural development, National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Saturday organised a half-day workshop titled ‘AGRI-HORTI’ under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Addressing a gathering, guest speaker Jyoti Prakash Mohanty emphasised the transformative role that the UBA can play in reshaping rural India. He highlighted the significant contributions of self-help groups (SHG) in boosting the morale of women in rural areas. Dr. Mohanty urged institutes affiliated with the UBA to actively engage with rural communities and contribute to solving their challenges, particularly in sectors like agriculture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US