GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Institute of Technology hosts agri-horti workshop in Warangal

February 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

To foster rural development, National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) on Saturday organised a half-day workshop titled ‘AGRI-HORTI’ under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Addressing a gathering, guest speaker Jyoti Prakash Mohanty emphasised the transformative role that the UBA can play in reshaping rural India. He highlighted the significant contributions of self-help groups (SHG) in boosting the morale of women in rural areas. Dr. Mohanty urged institutes affiliated with the UBA to actively engage with rural communities and contribute to solving their challenges, particularly in sectors like agriculture.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.