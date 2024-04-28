National Institute of Animal Biotechnology dedicates solar grid of 900 kWp

April 28, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) inaugurated a solar grid of 900 kilowatt peak (kWp) on its campus in Gachibowli here during the recent Earth Day celebrations.

The rooftop solar panels, which together produce 1.3 Million Units of electricity a year, can cut annual CO 2 emissions by approximately 1,100 tonnes and save the institute over ₹1 crore in energy cost. With this, the institute’s solar power-generation capacity has increased to 1 megawatt (MW).

Wastewater management

On NIAB’s wastewater management, director G. Taru Sharma said the institute’s 75-KLD (kilolitres per day) sewage treatment plant recycles almost 25,000 litres of wastewater daily. This water is used for various agricultural purposes on the campus, which is spread over 100 acres, resulting in an additional monthly savings of over ₹1 lakh, besides contributing to NIAB’s conservation strategy.

The DBT secretary Rajesh S. Gokhale, who inaugurated the solar power grid, was all praise for the NIAB’s efforts and stressed the need to work together to protect the environment for posterity.

The institute has also hosted a series of events aimed at spreading awareness and fostering a commitment towards environmental sustainability. These events include a walkathon of employees and students to large animal farms during the ‘Earth Day’ celebration.

During the event, the staff planted saplings on the institute premises and took a pledge to do away with plastic bottles and use only glass bottles to store drinking water.

