National flags available for sale in post offices

The sale of national flags at post offices commenced in Telangana on Monday under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

According to an official release, 7.5 lakh national flags are being supplied to 6,214 post offices in 31 districts. National flags of size 30 inches x 20 inches without flag pole are now available at a price of ₹25 per flag and postal staff have been instructed to educate general public about the latest flag code.

Postal staff are organising outreach campaigns in villages, schools, colleges, institutions etc., to create awareness about the importance of the national flag campaign and to instil a feeling of patriotism.

“People are requested to actively take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and hoist the national flag on their homes from August 13 to 15,” the release read.