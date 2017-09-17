National flag hoisted at party offices

Political parties and people’s organizations across the old district on Sunday celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day at their respective offices by hoisting the tri-colour national flag and singing the national anthem.
E. Ganga Reddy, A. Narsa Reddy and P. Ganga Reddy party district presidents of TRS, TDP and BJP respectively and MLC Akula Lalitha (Congress) unfurled the national flag. At the CPI office its district secretary K. Bhoomaiah and at JAC office its convener Bhaskar hoisted the flag. The cadres shouted slogans of “Jai Telangana” and “Johar Martyrs”.
