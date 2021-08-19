National Commission for SCs demands arrest of Malkajgiri MLA, followers

Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Arun Halder interacting with officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021

Police faulted for not taking timely action against perpetrators

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed the police to arrest Malkajgiri MLA M. Hanumantha Rao and his followers responsible for the attack on SC women during a protest demonstration on the Independence Day, within 24 hours under the SC/ST Atrocities Act on Wednesday.

Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Halder, who rushed from New Delhi to probe into the episode, found fault with the police for not arresting the culprits till date and questioned how the attacked women were kept in the police station till wee hours and why it took them two days to file a case against those responsible for the violence.

During a review meeting held with top police and district administration officials, he called for a detailed report to be filed within 48 hours on the entire incident. If the administration and the police had acted in time incidents like the present one could have been avoided, he pointed out and accused the police personnel of bringing disrepute to the entire force by not acting against the perpetrators responsible for the attack.

The Commission had taken a serious view of the incident and would not hesitate to take action against officials concerned if they have been found to be lax in their handling their responsibilities, he warned, in a press release.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat was ordered not to spare anyone found guilty, however, high and mighty. The chairperson was also cut up with the DCP for not visiting the injured victims and feigning ignorance of the hospital in which they were being treated.

Mr. Halder also directed the Medchal Collector to also probe into the incidents and also provide necessary compensation to the injured persons as per law. The violent incidents of August 15 was brought to the Commission’s notice on the very day and it had also secured the coverage in the media upon which he was asked to enquire into the matter.

The Vice-Chairman, in fact, rushed to the private hospital in Kukatpally, from the airport itself in the morning, to console the victims of the attack and lent a patient ear as they recounted the physical assault on them with sticks allegedly by followers of the MLA. The Vice-Chairman had checked the medical reports and discussed the treatment being provided to them with the doctors there, the release added.