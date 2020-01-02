Telangana

National award to Nizamabad psychiatrist

Associate professor of neuro-psychiatry Vishal Akula receiving the national award from Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar at the Indian Psychiatric Society conference held in Mumbai recently.

Associate professor of neuro-psychiatry Vishal Akula receiving the national award from Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar at the Indian Psychiatric Society conference held in Mumbai recently.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Indian Psychiatric Society has presented a national award to Vishal Akula, an associate professor of neuro-psychiatry at Government Medical College here, for his contribution to wean away youth and people from becoming addicts to intoxication and create awareness on the ills of alcoholism and mental health.

He received the award at a function held in Mumbai recently from society national president Mrugesh Vaishnav, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation Mayor Kishori Pednekar, chairman, public health awareness committee Y.A. Macheswala and IPS west zone president Deepak Rathode.

Neuro psychiatrists from all over India, voluntary organizations, representatives from Dilasa Charitable Trust, Balaji Hospitals, Mumbai and Humanity Health Organisation participated.

