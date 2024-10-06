ADVERTISEMENT

National Award for Jani Master revoked after POCSO case

Updated - October 06, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The decision by the award committee comes a day after the choreographer secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony

Lavpreet Kaur

Jani Master | Photo Credit: @alwaysjani/Instagram

The National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, following the filing of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision by the award committee comes a day after he secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on October 8.

Redressal committee issues a restraining order on choreographer Jani Master to keep TFTDDA head’s post in abeyance

“In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders,” read the memo issued to the choreographer by Deputy Director Indrani Bose of the cell.

Letter issued by the National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 

Hence, the invitation extended to Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 8 is hereby withdrawn, the document further read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jani was arrested in Goa on September 19 following allegations of sexual assault from a 21-year-old female colleague who alleged that she was still a minor when the assault started. He was lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad.

Now, Telugu film industry women seek release of 2022 report on harassment
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US