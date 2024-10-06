National Award for Jani Master revoked after POCSO case

The National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, following the filing of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

The decision by the award committee comes a day after he secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on October 8.

“In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders,” read the memo issued to the choreographer by Deputy Director Indrani Bose of the cell.

Hence, the invitation extended to Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 8 is hereby withdrawn, the document further read.

Jani was arrested in Goa on September 19 following allegations of sexual assault from a 21-year-old female colleague who alleged that she was still a minor when the assault started. He was lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad.

