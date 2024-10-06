GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Award for Jani Master revoked after POCSO case

The decision by the award committee comes a day after the choreographer secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony

Updated - October 06, 2024 11:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur
Jani Master

Jani Master | Photo Credit: @alwaysjani/Instagram

The National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, following the filing of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him.

The decision by the award committee comes a day after he secured four days interim bail to attend the ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on October 8.

Redressal committee issues a restraining order on choreographer Jani Master to keep TFTDDA head’s post in abeyance

“In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders,” read the memo issued to the choreographer by Deputy Director Indrani Bose of the cell.

Letter issued by the National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 

Letter issued by the National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 

Hence, the invitation extended to Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on October 8 is hereby withdrawn, the document further read.

Jani was arrested in Goa on September 19 following allegations of sexual assault from a 21-year-old female colleague who alleged that she was still a minor when the assault started. He was lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Prison in Hyderabad.

Now, Telugu film industry women seek release of 2022 report on harassment

Published - October 06, 2024 11:39 am IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.