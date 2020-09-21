National award for Gurralagondi GP

Siddipet

21 September 2020 18:17 IST

Harish Rao gives away national award

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that getting the national award was the result of all the residents of the village working together. The Minister gave away the Grameen Deendayal Swashakthikaran Puraskar award to the panchayat members of Gurralagondi at his residence on Monday. This award was announced on June 16th by the Government of India but could not be handed over as no function was held in this regard. Finally these awards were sent to the State governments and Mr. Harish Rao presented the award to the elected members of the village.

Village sarpanch Anjaneyulu, MPTC member Harish, vice-president Sanjeeva Reddy and others were present.

