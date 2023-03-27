National award for Dhruva Space

March 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space Private Limited has been chosen as one of the five winners of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Telecom Skill Excellence Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Communications, and awards given at the First International Quantum Conclave held in New Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over the award to the firm.

Dhruva Space indigenously develops satellite platforms up to 300 kg with multi-payload configurations, widening the company’s scope to work with any payload.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also manufactures separation systems for satellites, designs and develops earth stations for the tracking and operation of satellites in orbit. In November last year, the firm successfully deployed two amateur communication satellites Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C54, said an official release.

“This is the first time PDUT Skill Excellence Award has been given to a space-tech startup, so this is indeed a proud moment for us. At Dhruva Space, we are committed to developing next-gen and reliable space technologies and grateful to the Ministry for recognising our capabilities,” said CEO Sanjay Nekkanti.

Earlier this month, the firm had signed a pact with France-based satellite operator and global connectivity provider Kinéis to establish space and ground infrastructure. It includes development and manufacturing of ground terminals powered by Kinéis’ chipsets, mutual commercialisation of space assets; and satellite earth stations to enable satellite-based services.

“This agreement confirms the willingness of Kinéis to strengthen the go-to-market strategy in India and democratise access to IoT satellite connectivity worldwide,” said Kineis CCO Astrid Cousteau, added the release.