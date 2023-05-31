HamberMenu
Nation looking at Telangana development model: Prashanth Reddy

May 31, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that welfare and development activities in Telangana were top in the country and the entire nation was looking at the State for the development model.

Addressing the newly admitted party workers from BJP, BSP and Congress into the BRS here on Wednesday, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that leaders from several parties were joining the BRS attracted with the welfare measures taken up for the farmers.

“Telangana is on the path of development. All the states are looking at Telangana for guidance. The leadership of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would offer best protection to the State and Centre,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

Those who joined the party included P. Gangireddy, Lakshman Goud, S. Muthyam Reddy, S. Ganga Reddy, G. Gangadhar and K Kishan.

