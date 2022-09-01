Nation is looking up to KCR: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

‘Changes in national politics in the offing’

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the entire nation was looking up to TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he would bring several changes in national politics.

He accused the BJP of ‘bringing down’ the governments of Opposition parties in many States.

“Farmers from 26 States met the CM a few days ago. They have demanded implementation of policies of Mr. Rao across the country and expressed their support. 93% farmers in the country are small and medium and seek a new farming policy across the nation and the policies being implemented by Mr. Rao. Farmers are getting ready for another agitation against meters for farm borewells and not enough remunerative price,” said Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy.

Stating that the farmers who met the Chief Minister have a history of agitations, the MLC accused the BJP of neglecting the interests of farmers.

He said that Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal successfully refuted the efforts of the BJP to bring down governments of Opposition parties. He expressed confidence that Hemanth Soren would come out successful with the “BJP conspiring to make his government fall”. He alleged that BJP has been trying to create a political rift in Telangana as well but would not succeed.

“The nation is appreciating KCR’s leadership. The Gujarat model has failed and the Telangana model is acceptable. This was evident during KCR’s visit to Bihar,” he said.