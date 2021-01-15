Nasscom, T-AIM challenge scouts for AI-based solutions for agriculture

A challenge called Innovation Factory to identify innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for agriculture has been launched by IT industry body Nasscom in collaboration with Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM).
It is an opportunity for innovators to assist Telangana government in helping farmers increase their income by devising AI-based solutions in three selected use-cases. They are: precision farming for improving yields; real-time price discovery and volume management and e-marketplaces; and farmer lending using farm/output-backed credit risk assessment.
A release from Nasscom on Friday said the contest, initiated with an intent of sourcing best in class AI solutions in agritech, is open for start-ups, companies and institutions operating within India.
Each team will get six weeks to work on the use-case. The teams will be judged based on approach, technique and result. January 24 is the last date to register and the winner will be announced on March 30. Winner will get ₹1 lakh prize money and the runner-up ₹50,000 per use-case.
The innovators will also be able to showcase their AI solution development capabilities at a larger scale and avail an opportunity to implement a pilot project within Telangana, with mentorship support from the State government entities.
