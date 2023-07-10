Narsingi accident survivor discharged from hospital

July 10, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 35-year-old woman who sustained grave injuries in the Narsingi accident, which killed her friend and her daughter, was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Her family members said that she is unable to get up and walk without support, but is recovering well.

Malavika alias Kavitha, a single mother of three girls, was accompanying her friend Nemili Anuradha, 45, and her daughter Nemili Mamatha, 25, for a morning walk on July 4 when a speeding car ran over them. While Anuradha and Mamatha succumbed on the spot, Malavika survived with grave injuries.

The Narsingi police arrested Mohammed Baiduddin Quadri, 19, a BBA first-year student who was driving the car, a red sedan, and his friend Abdul Rehaman, 18, who owns the vehicle. Both of them did not have a licence. Their friend M. Ganesh, 19, was arrested the next day.

After her husband’s death 12 years ago following a heart attack, Malavika has been raising their three daughters aged 18, 16 and 11 years on her own.

Speaking about Malavika’s condition, Srikanth, her younger brother, said that she was first shifted to a hospital near their home in Patancheru and was discharged from there on Sunday.

“She was shifted out of the ICU on July 6. My wife and Malavika’s children are helping her with walking and are also feeding her on time. Doctors ruled out the need for a surgery but said that she needs to recover from severe internal injuries. We were asked to come back for a check-up within 15 days,” he said.

Police said that the gang of around 15 youngsters were heading to a farmhouse for Baiduddin’s birthday party on the morning of July 4 when they ran over the three women. Meanwhile, Inthaab Khan, 60, who was also injured in the mishap, is said to be under observation at a hospital, said the police.