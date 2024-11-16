ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for family as fire engulfs flat in Puppalaguda

Updated - November 16, 2024 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Fortune Green Homes’ B Block in Puppalaguda were woken up by firefighters hurrying them to evacuate their flats early on Saturday morning. A fire mishap reported on the third floor resulted in thick smoke engulfing the corridors and floors above in the G+5 building.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) of Madhapur Govardhan Reddy said that the residents of flat 310, a family of five, including a 70-year-old woman and two children aged 12 and 14, rushed out and called the fire control room at 5.25 a.m.

“The mishap, reported in the Golden Oriole part of the gated community, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the refrigerator. Four fire tenders from Vattinagulapally, Langer House, Madhapur and Panjagutta rushed to the spot within minutes and it took about an hour to completely douse the flames,” said the officer.

The residents of the neighbouring flats, about 30 of them, were evacuated in time. “Sofa, beds and other furniture which caught fire emitted thick smoke in the neighbouring floors and the ones above. Residents had to be rushed out in time,” added the officer.

