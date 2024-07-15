ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for 15 as APSRTC bus catches fire after collision near Mahabubnagar

Published - July 15, 2024 09:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

There were 36 passenger onboard the bus and no casualties have been reported from the incident

Lavpreet Kaur

As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries after a bus bound for Andhra Pradesh’s Dharmavaram rammed into a carrier truck on National Highway 44 Bureddypally junction near Jadcherla in the wee hours on Jily 15, about two hours into its journey.

According to the Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police Janaki, the bus, coming at a high speed caught fire right after the collision.

“The bus and the carrier truck were going in the same direction when the truck driver took a sudden U-turn towards Mahabubnagar. The bus, coming at a high speed, rammed into it around 1:47 a.m. on July 15. The bus caught fire after all passengers had alighted,” Jadcherla Inspector A. Reddy said.

The injured, including the drivers of both vehicles, were moved to Government Hospital, Jadcherla and a woman passenger has been moved to a private hospital in Secunderabad for treatment.

There were 36 passenger onboard the bus going from Hyderabad to Dharmavaram and no casualties have been reported from the incident.

A case will have been booked against the carrier truck driver under section 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

