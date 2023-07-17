Narottam’s entry into BRS may change equations at Zaheerabad

July 17, 2023 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - SANGAREDDY

The equations within the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Old Medak district is changing fast with an increasing number of aspirants trying to test the electoral waters, later this year.

Sitting MLAs are hoping to get a re-nomination while the newcomers are impatient to wait for another five years to get the party tickets and nurture their political ambitions. The BRS leadership too is exploring the possibility of roping in leaders from other parties to bolster the party’s prospects. A case in point is the recent defection of senior Congress leader from Zaheerabad Assembly constituency Y. Narottam. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself welcomed Mr. Narottam into the party at Pragathi Bhavan. District in-charge, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao had played a key role in getting him into the BRS.

Asking him to come all the way and join the party at Pragathi Bhavan has sent enough hints to the partymen that the BRS leadership is keen to use his influence in the next elections. He had contested to the Assembly twice on TDP ticket. It is stated that he had reportedly joined the party after assurance from the leadership.

This leaves the fate of sitting MLA K. Manik Rao in balance as the party supremo had assured that majority of the legislators would get another term. However, the importance given to Mr. Narottam has led to a sense of insecurity.

Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas has been making all out efforts to get the party ticket. Though he has been close to the party leadership from the days of the agitation for separate Telangana State, things have not favoured him in getting the party nomination for Assembly ticket.

Another aspirant Delhi Vasant was also trying his luck in getting the attention of the party leadership and seek nomination for the Assembly. He joined the party only on July 10 at a programme held at Zaheerabad attended by Mr Harish Rao. He has been moving closely with party leaders and even went to New Delhi when BRS MLC K. Kavitha was summoned for inquiry by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as accused in liquor scam.

He is using his past work for the farming community and using the ‘local’ card. Despite all their efforts, everyone knows that the final decision will be by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“We are trying our best and we know that it is only the party president who will take a decision in this regard. Then we have to follow as there will be no other option, or say goodbye to the party,” one of the aspirants told The Hindu.

