Naresh’s parents continue dharna in Bhongir

Stepping up their struggle to seek justice for their son Amboju Naresh, who was allegedly murdered and set ablaze earlier this month by the father of the girl he had married, parents of the victim on Monday staged a dharna at Vinayaka Chowrastha in Bhongir Town of Yadadri district.

Reports reaching here said that Naresh’s parents, Venkataiah and Indira accompanied by members of MBC Seva Sangam, Struggle Committee Against Caste Discrimination and AIDWA staged the demonstration for over two hours.

Mr. Venkataiah said they would continue the fight until justice was done to them. Slogans were raised in support of their demands during the protest demonstration.

MBC Seva Sangam national president K C Kalappa, who participated in the dharna, demanded a probe into Naresh’s killing. Mr. Kalappa felt that it was very unfortunate that honour killings continued in society.

It may be recalled that Amboju Naresh, 26, whose marriage with 21-year-old Thummula Swathi was opposed by her parents. Swathi had eloped with Naresh and married him in Mumbai in March. Soon after, she had approached the Worli Police seeking protection from her father. However, she returned to Bhongir, her home-town, twice towards the end of March only to go back to her husband in Mumbai.

The couple’s story captured media attention after Swathi committed suicide on May 16 by hanging.

But in a tragic turn of events, Naresh was allegedly murdered by his father-in-law T. Srinivas Reddy with the help of one Sathi Reddy. His murder allegedly at the hands of his father-in-law came to light on May 27.

The two accused spotted Naresh in Bhongir after 11 p.m. on May 2 and took him to an agricultural field. Sathi Reddy reportedly engaged him in a conversation while Srinivas Reddy struck him with a rod from behind, killing him on the spot.

After killing Naresh they burnt his body completely and disposed of the ashes in the Musi river at a spot between Vemulakonda and Laxmapur villages.

Naresh’s parents had filed an habeas corpus petition in the High Court urging the judiciary to bring out the facts of their missing son.