Narendra Modi is lying: KTR

July 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking lies on the corruption charges and said they would not fear Central agencies.

Reacting to the criticism made by Prime Minister at Warangal public meeting, Mr. Rama Rao here on Saturday said that laying the foundation stone for the construction of a railway wagon repair shop at Kazipet instead of a coach factory was nothing but humiliating the people of Telangana.

“Mr. Modi is a failed Prime Minister who is responsible for the highest-ever unemployment in the country. Coach factory is the demand and dream of people of Telangana. Instead of sanctioning the promised factory, Mr. Modi took away the ₹20,000 crore worth of project to Gujarat and instead established a wagon repair factory here. The Prime Minister who filled just 2 lakh posts out of the 16 lakh vacancies criticising us is nothing but ridiculous,” commented Mr. Rama Rao. He said the Prime Minister should have suggested that the Governor accept the bill related to filling vacancies in universities before criticising the BRS.

The BRS working president wondered why the Prime Minister failed to mention Bayyaram Steel factory which can offer employment to about 16,000 locals and asked how can he even talk about farming while being responsible for the death of about 700 farmers during the protest against farm laws.

“The entire tour of Mr. Modi was full of self patting and criticising others. We are a model for the nation in farming and welfare of farmers. The total Telangana is our family and we are working for them. We are least bothered about Central agencies. The people of Telangana are our strength,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said that the Prime Minister had disappointed people of Telangana by not promising anything to them. “Usually, Mr. Modi will make some announcements and assurances wherever elections are due. Not making any announcement means they feel that they will not win here,” commented Mr. Vinod Kumar.