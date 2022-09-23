NAREDCO property show gets underway

Real estate sector showing great promise in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Telangana, says industry body

President of NAREDCO Telangana B. Sunil Chandra Reddy and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi along with other members of the NAREDCO Telangana at the 12th NAREDCO TELANGANA Property Show in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The 12th edition of the three-day NAREDCO Telangana Property Show began on Friday with more than 100 builders, developers and financial institutions displaying their range of products and services.

Given Telangana’s policies to give a shot in the arm for the IT, ITeS, pharma, aviation and automobile industries, experts said that Hyderabad has become one of the most prominent and sought after destinations. The real estate sector has been showing great promise in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Telangana.

At the property show, NAREDCO gave buyers a vast range of properties to choose from. The around 300 properties showcased are per the individual needs and budget of buyers.

NARECO Telangana president B. Sunil Chandra Reddy said: “I am delighted to bring to your notice that, as an industry body we are growing and strengthening our presence, not just serving the interest of the real estate sector but also value adding to the Government’s progressive initiative.”

NAREDCO secretary gneral Vijaya Sai Meka pointed out that Hyderabad has been growing dynamically and the impact on the real estate sector can be clearly witnessed.