Narcotics wing arrests peddlers

The Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Amberpet Police apprehended two alleged drug peddlers and eight narcotics users.

Police said that they seized 6 kg ganja, two two-wheelers, nine cell phones and ₹2,500. They identified the accused drug peddlers as Rahul Singh alias Gou (20) and Dhan Raj Singh alias Dhanna (40). Both are residents of Mangalhat.

Further, the drug users were identified as Imran Khan (26), K Bhanu Prasad (19), Vinay Sunar (22) R Tarun (20) K Prashanth (23) M Nikhith (22), Y Pawan (21) and K Pawan Kumar (22).

According to police, Rahul and his accomplices are labourers. Since his earnings proved insufficient, he resorted to selling ganja. He came in contact with J Shiva Kumar, a resident of Visakhapatnam. Shiva used to visit Hyderabad and supplied the ganja to him, and Suman Bai. They in turn sold the ganja to Dhan Raj and Rajitha Bai. They duo used to pack the ganja into small sachets and sell them to customers.

Based on credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing and Amberpet police apprehended the accused.