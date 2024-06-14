Narcotics seizures on the rise, 119 cases booked in May 

Cases of narcotics smuggling are on the rise with 119 cases being registered last month.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) seized 1,308 kilograms of ganja on May 25 in four different cases. Four hundred kilograms of contraband was seized in Bhadradari Kothagudem district, while another 300 kilograms of contraband was seized on the same day in ‘special parties’.

In one instance, 249 kilograms ganja was stuffed in a truck full of jack fruits in Bhadrachalam. Another 359 kilograms of the contraband was found in a private bus carrying just two passengers in Ashwaroapet. “We got a doubt as to how a bus only had two passengers and upon checking, ganja parcels were found from the insides of the bus. While the drivers involved in the case have been booked, the police force is now working on tracing and nabbing the main supplier and financiers of these deals,” said TGNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya.

The State registered 119 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in May in which 260 individuals have been arrested.

Seizures included 1870.60 kilograms of ganja, 207 ganja plants, 202 grams of ganja chocolates, 2,608 grams of hash oil, 29.64 grams of MDMA, 818 grams of alprazolam, and 17.3 grams of cocaine.

Before that, the State reported 669 NDPS cases between January - April 2024 in which 3,963 individuals were arrested and seizures worth ₹209.07 crore were reported.

According to Mr. Shandilya, narcotics cases came down significantly before and during the elections because of the checkposts at every point in the city and strict surveillance. “However, right after the polling day, incidents started increasing. Transporters are also utilising railways more, now that the surveillance on road is increased, hence the seizures by railway police,” the official said.

“We have alerted the Transport department to ensure that private bus services are following rules. No package must be transported until the driver is sure it does not have drugs; else this can land them in big trouble,” he added.