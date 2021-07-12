Narcotics seized from three youngsters

Telangana Prohibition and Excise departments team seized narcotic substances including LSD blots from three youngsters who are residents of Secunderabad, on Monday. The department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad) team has seized 10 LSD blots, five grams of charas, two grams of MDMA, 20 grams of hashish oil, 1.1 kgs of ganja from them.

The accused are Biswajeet Nayak (29), B Amar Chand (23), Brian Marc (23). The Enforcement team officials have said that Biswajeet was an employee of a corporate company who got addicted to drugs. He used to visit Goa frequently and started selling all types of drugs to customers at Lothukunta, Alwal and Sainikpuri.

Amarchand joined him and started to arrange customers from his friends circle, the officials said. Brian, who was addicted to ganja, started selling drugs to feed his habit. The three were arrested.