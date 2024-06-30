Narcotic Detection Dogs to weed out drug menace from pubs and clubs of Hyderabad   

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks on ‘better utilisation’ of police dogs to fight the drug menace across the State, Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills police has initiated a night operation at clubs and pubs in the West Zone.

As many as eight pubs were checked in three drives conducted in the last 15 days, officials from the Jubilee Hills police explained adding that so far, no arrests or seizures have been reported. The latest drive was conducted on Saturday night.

“We are doing surprise checks in locations where illegal activities are suspected. The target is not only narcotic substances, but also pubs and clubs serving liquor to minors,” Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatagiri said.

In case of seizure of drugs, the offenders will be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meanwhile, if the club or pub is found serving liquor to minors, they will be booked under Juvenile Justice and Excise Act, the official further explained. The drives are being taken up by all the police stations in the State and will go on for months to come.

This comes shortly after a circular memorandum was also issued by a senior official from the State police earlier in June directing the forces to deploy Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDDs) for improving surveillance across restaurants, bars and pubs, which are centres of drug trade in the State.

The police force is accompanied by NDDs for sniffing out narcotic substances in the locations. Of the 35 NDDs in the State, four including Jenny, Max, Bhoomi and Meena are in Hyderabad, one — Teja in Cyberabad and one — Lucky in Rachakonda.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sandeep Shandilya, Director, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), said that the department has come up with a list of pubs and clubs across the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities which are constantly monitored by the police. “We are constantly watching the transaction in these places along with identifying suppliers and consumers. Operations are being planned accordingly,” the official explained.

