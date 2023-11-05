ADVERTISEMENT

Narayanpet ZP chairperson joins Congress, many others follow suit

November 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Narayanpet Zilla Parishad chairperson Vanaja Anjaneyulu Goud and others join the Congress.

Joining the Congress spree continued on Sunday, the most prominent being Narayanpet district Zilla Parishad chairperson Vanaja Anjaneyulu Goud.

She joined the party in the presence of TPCC president Revanth Reddy at his residence along with her followers. Similarly, sarpanches from Makthal constituency Shivram Reddy, Narsimhulu and Muniswamy, apart from BJP minority cell district president Raheem Patel, vice MPP Tippanna, Narsimha Reddy and Raghava Reddy joined Congress.

Followers of Kodangal MLA Narender Reddy also joined the Congress. Former Market Committee chairman from Nagarkurnool Dodla Eashwar Reddy, MPTC Venkat Reddy, and sarpanches M. Yadagiri, and S. Linga Reddy, too, joined.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, several student leaders of various student organisations from Osmania University joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Reddy. The students claimed that only Congress can fulfil the aspirations of students and youngsters.

Senior BJP leader from Jadcherla Nandeeshwar also joined the party in the presence of TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US