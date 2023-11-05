HamberMenu
Narayanpet ZP chairperson joins Congress, many others follow suit

November 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Narayanpet Zilla Parishad chairperson Vanaja Anjaneyulu Goud and others join the Congress.



Joining the Congress spree continued on Sunday, the most prominent being Narayanpet district Zilla Parishad chairperson Vanaja Anjaneyulu Goud.

She joined the party in the presence of TPCC president Revanth Reddy at his residence along with her followers. Similarly, sarpanches from Makthal constituency Shivram Reddy, Narsimhulu and Muniswamy, apart from BJP minority cell district president Raheem Patel, vice MPP Tippanna, Narsimha Reddy and Raghava Reddy joined Congress.

Followers of Kodangal MLA Narender Reddy also joined the Congress. Former Market Committee chairman from Nagarkurnool Dodla Eashwar Reddy, MPTC Venkat Reddy, and sarpanches M. Yadagiri, and S. Linga Reddy, too, joined.

Earlier, several student leaders of various student organisations from Osmania University joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Reddy. The students claimed that only Congress can fulfil the aspirations of students and youngsters.

Senior BJP leader from Jadcherla Nandeeshwar also joined the party in the presence of TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi.

