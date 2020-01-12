Narayanpet, Kamareddy districts get Skoch merit awards

Narayanpet, one of the two youngest districts in Telangana which is going to complete one year of its formation on February 17, has received two Skoch Order of Merit awards for two programmes – Palle Pragathi and eOffice – at the 63rd Skoch summit held in New Delhi on Saturday. Kamareddy district received three National Water Awards at the same event.

District Collector S. Venkata Rao received the two awards from former member of NITI Aayog and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy.

Mr. Venkat Rao stated that implementation of Palle Pragathi, a drive to improve sanitation in rural areas, was a big success in the district. As part of the programme, three officials teams visit gram panchayat every week to oversee the work and record it in a mobile app prepared specially for the purpose.

Another award was received for the implementation of eOffice project at all district, division, municipal and mandal-level offices where file monitoring and movement is paperless – online – to improve transparency in the decision making and delivery systems. The project was implemented 100% in less than eight months after district formation.

Rasi Vanam

Kamareddy district secured three National Water Awards in three separate categories. Assistant Collector Tejas Nandanlal Pawar and Special Collector Venkatesh Dotre received them from Mr. Bibek Debroy. The district was selected for the awards for its efforts to improve livelihood work by undertaking different water conservation schemes.

Kamareddy Municipal Council won the award for developing ‘Rasi Vanam’ on the premises of Government Degree College through an integrated water harnessing project.

Ground water

Another award came to the district for the improvement of ground water level and conservation of rain water in association with the Reliance Foundation and Gram Panchayat at Karakwadi village in Gandhari mandal.

The work yielded positive results in improving the drinking water supply.

Sarpanch B. Vasantha, Aravind Kumar, president, India Water Foundation, and M. Ramchandran, former secretary, Government of India, also participated in the awards presentation ceremony, according to a press release issued by the district administration.