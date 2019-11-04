Narayanpet initiative to end open defecation

Narayanpet, one of the two new districts which were carved out in February this year, has taken up community toilets, “Samoohika gaurava gruhamu”, for women and men in all its 280 gram panchayats to prevent open defecation, particularly when people go out of their homes in villages.

The concept of community toilets is an offshoot of “Palle Pragathi” programme held across the State for one month for improving sanitation, greenery and general cleanliness in villages from September 6.

“The idea germinated when we (district officials) were thinking about maintaining the improved sanitation and cleanliness of streets and drains that was achieved during the 30-day action plan,” District Collector of Narayanpet S. Venkata Rao told The Hindu.

Although a majority of houses in every village had toilets constructed either with assistance under individual sanitary latrine scheme or on their own by families, lack of such a facility for community needs in the village, particularly in public places where people gather, would still prompt open defecation. The district administration has taken up construction of community toilets to minimise such open defecation.

To minimise costs, a common design was prepared for the toilets for women and men measuring 1.81×1.73 metres. The water supply to these facilities is sources from the Gram Panchayats or under Mission Bhagiratha. The cost of one unit of a community toilet consisting of one each toilet for women and men, was worked out at ₹44,000.

“We have connected the overhead tanks at some places and sumps at some other places to regular water supply lines so as to maintain the toilets. Water connection is being provided as the toilets would be hygienic only when they have water,” District Panchayat Officer (DPO) K. Murali explained adding that the toilets would also have a wash basin to ensure hygiene.

Mr Murali said the construction of community toilets had been completed in about 250 gram panchayats and would be done by November 5 in the remaining villages. All such facilities will be inaugurated together on November 10.

In most of the villages, the community toilets have been constructed in the village centre, he added.